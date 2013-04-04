PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 5

April 5 (Reuters) - Headlines

Skilling in talks on early jail release

Facebook throws social web over mobiles

Hewlett-Packard chairman to step down

MF Global report blames Corzine

Ex-Monte dei Paschi chiefs face sanctions

BG executive directors to forgo bonuses

Overview

Former Enron Chief Executive Jeffrey Skilling could be released early as his lawyers negotiate with the U.S. Justice Department.

Facebook has launched a new app that replaces the home screens of some Android phones with photos and status updates from the social network.

Hewlett-Packard said Chairman Ray Lane has stepped down and will be succeeded by activist investor Ralph Whitworth on an interim basis.

MF Global's court-appointed trustee has blamed Jon Corzine's dangerous trading strategy and inadequate risk controls for helping to bring down the brokerage.

Italy's central bank has begun sanctions procedures against former directors, managers and auditors of the country's third-largest lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena which could result in up to 5 million euros in fines.

Outgoing Chief Executive Frank Chapman and other top executives at BG Group will not get a bonus for 2012.