MEDIA-China Gold interested in Russian Platinum projects - Kommersant

Aug 11 (Reuters)

* Chinese state gold company China National Gold Group is interested in Russian Platinum projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan, Kommersant reports citing a source familiar with the situation;

* Spokesman for Russian Platinum, one of the leading platinum group metal producers in the world, confirmed that China Gold has an interest, yet, there are no specifics;

* China Gold is interested in Chernogorskoye and Norilsk-1 deposits in Russian Taimyr peninsula and Jerui gold deposit in Kyrgyzstan, the paper says;

* Russian Platinum is owned by businessman Musa Bazhayev.

