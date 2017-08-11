FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 giorni fa
MEDIA-China Gold interested in Russian Platinum projects - Kommersant
#Rassegna stampa  
11 agosto 2017 / 06:51 / 3 giorni fa

MEDIA-China Gold interested in Russian Platinum projects - Kommersant

Redazione Reuters

1 IN. DI LETTURA

Aug 11 (Reuters) -

* Chinese state gold company China National Gold Group is interested in Russian Platinum projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan, Kommersant reports citing a source familiar with the situation;

* Spokesman for Russian Platinum, one of the leading platinum group metal producers in the world, confirmed that China Gold has an interest, yet, there are no specifics;

* China Gold is interested in Chernogorskoye and Norilsk-1 deposits in Russian Taimyr peninsula and Jerui gold deposit in Kyrgyzstan, the paper says;

* Russian Platinum is owned by businessman Musa Bazhayev.

-- Source link: here -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

