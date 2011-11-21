PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Some of the world's largest hedge-fund and private-equity firms are buying the bank debt, bonds and shares of bankrupt broker MF Global.

* The European Union's executive arm will this week float proposals for joint issues of bonds among the euro zone's 17 governments.

* Pfizer Inc is expected to pay more than $60 million to resolve U.S. government probes into whether the drug maker paid bribes to win business overseas.

* While all retailers hope they have the right items at the right prices, a few, like clothing chain Gap Inc and jeweler Zale Corp, are trying to revive fading brands after several seasons in which merchandise missteps turned off consumers.

* Hewlett-Packard Co, which ended July with about $13 billion in the bank, subsequently spent $11.7 billion to buy a software company and announced a $1 billion cash charge for closing its tablet-computer business.

* Chevron Corp's top official in Brazil said Sunday that the company "takes full responsibility" for an oil spill off the country's coast and pledged to investigate how it made a critical miscalculation when drilling a well deep below the ocean floor.

* Japan unexpectedly posted a trade deficit in October after exports took a hit from Europe's debt crisis and the devastating floods in Thailand, adding to gloom over the already slowing export-led economy.