PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 14

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Amazon.com is raising the bet on its Prime program, beefing up and willing to lose hundreds of millions of dollars a year on the service to win customer loyalty.

* Banks are releasing more information about their potential exposure to a euro-zone shock, but worries persist because of uncertainty over how well hedges such as credit-default swaps would work in a crisis.

* The White House, which has been looking for a Republican to nominate to for one of the vacancies on the Federal Reserve Board, is seriously considering ex-Treasury official Jerome Powell.

* Johnson & Johnson's anticlotting drug has a significant benefit for patients who have been hospitalized with a heart attack or unstable chest pain, a new study says.

* Canada's prime minister said his country would push to sell its crude to Asian markets, days after the U.S. decided to delay approval of a Canada-U.S. oil pipeline.

* Even before Jon Corzine had lured Bradley Abelow in September 2010 to serve as his top deputy at MF Global Holdings Ltd, the firm's chief executive was already saving key decisions for his trusted aide.

* The Japanese economy grew an annualized 6 percent in the July-September period, posting its first gain since the economy was brought low by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

* A University of Illinois research center has awarded a contract valued at more than $188 million to Cray Inc to build one of the world's most powerful supercomputers, an effort that International Business Machines Corp worked on for several years before giving up in August.

* Payments company VeriFone Systems Inc is acquiring Point International for around $815 million, a bet that the trend toward electronic transactions will weather Europe's debt crisis and sputtering economy.