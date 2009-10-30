lunedì 26 dicembre 2016 10:39
Wall Street - Trimestrali 30 ottobre con Chevron, Nyse Euronext

venerdì 30 ottobre 2009 10:55
 
 NEW YORK, 30 ottobre (Reuters) - Di seguito l'elenco delle
trimestrali di società componenti l'indice S&P 500 .SPX attese
oggi:



 Q1 The Estée Lauder Co.                   (EL: Quotazione)



 Q3 Ameren Corp.                           (AEE: Quotazione)



 Q3 Aon Corp.                              AOC



 Q3 Apartment Invsmt & Mgmt                (AIV: Quotazione)



 Q3 Chevron                                (CVX: Quotazione)



 Q3 CMS Energy Corp.                       (CMS: Quotazione)



 Q3 Constellation Energy Grp               CEG



 Q3 Coventry Health Care, Inc              CVH



 Q3 Cummins                                (CMI: Quotazione)



 Q3 Dominion Resources                     (D: Quotazione)



 Q3 Duke Energy Corp.                      (DUK: Quotazione)       



 Q3 ITT Corp.                              (ITT: Quotazione)



 Q3 Nicor                                  GAS



 Q3 NiSource                               (NI: Quotazione)



 Q3 NYSE Euronext                          (NYX: Quotazione)



 Q3 Progress Energy                        (PGN: Quotazione)



 Q3 Simon Property Grp                     (SPG: Quotazione)



 Q3 TECO Energy                            TE



 Q3 The Washington Post Co.                (WPO: Quotazione)



 Q3 Weyerhaeuser Co.                       (WY: Quotazione)







	    
    


    


      

      


    
 