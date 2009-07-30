lunedì 26 dicembre 2016 10:50
Wall Street - Trimestrali 30/7 con Exxon, Motorola, Kodak

giovedì 30 luglio 2009 11:05
 
 NEW YORK, 30 luglio (Reuters) - Di seguito alcune delle 
trimestrali di società componenti l'S&P 500 .SPX attese oggi:
 

 Q2 Aon Corporation             AOC
 Q2 Apache                      (APA: Quotazione)
 Q2 Avery Dennison              (AVY: Quotazione)
 Q2 Avon Products               (AVP: Quotazione)
 Q2 Cigna                       (CI: Quotazione)
 Q2 Colgate-Palmolive           (CL: Quotazione)
 Q2 Eastman Kodak               EK
 Q2 Exxon Mobil                 (XOM: Quotazione)
 Q2 Goodyear Tire & Rubber      GT
 Q2 Kellogg                     (K: Quotazione)
 Q2 Mastercard                  (MA: Quotazione)
 Q2 McAfee                      MFE
 Q2 MetLife                     (MET: Quotazione)
 Q2 Monster WorldWide           MWW
 Q2 Motorola                    MOT
 Q2 Noble Energy                (NBL: Quotazione)
 Q2 Nyse Euronext               (NYX: Quotazione)
 Q2 Southwestern Energy         (SWN: Quotazione)
 Q2 The Dow Chemical            (DOW: Quotazione)
 Q3 Walt Disney                 (DIS: Quotazione)
 