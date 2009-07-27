lunedì 26 dicembre 2016 10:51
Wall Street - Trimestrali 27/7 con Honeywell

lunedì 27 luglio 2009 10:35
 
 NEW YORK, 27 luglio (Reuters) - Di seguito le trimestrali
delle principali società componenti l'S&P 500 .SPX attese
oggi:
 

 Q2 Amgen                          (AMGN.O: Quotazione)
 Q2 CF Industries                  (CF: Quotazione)
 Q2 Corning                        (GLW: Quotazione)
 Q2 Honeywell                      (HON: Quotazione)
 Q2 Lorillard                      LO
 Q2 Manitowoc                      (MTW: Quotazione)
 Q2 Masco                          (MAS: Quotazione)
 Q2 Plum Creek Timber              PCL
 Q2 RadioShack Corporation         RSH
 Q2 Tellabs                        TLABS.O
 Q2 Trochmark                      (TMK: Quotazione)
 Q2 Verizon                        (VZ: Quotazione)
 