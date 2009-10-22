lunedì 26 dicembre 2016 10:41
Wall Street-Trimestrali 22/10 con 3M,AT&T,McDonald's,Merck,Ups

giovedì 22 ottobre 2009 11:12
 
 NEW YORK, 22 ottobre (Reuters) - Di seguito una selezione
delle trimestrali di società componenti l'indice S&P 500 .SPX
attese oggi:
 

 Q2 Legg Mason                             (LM: Quotazione)
 Q3 3M Co.                                 (MMM: Quotazione)
 Q3 Amazon.com                             (AMZN.O: Quotazione)
 Q3 American Express Co.                   (AXP: Quotazione)
 Q3 AT&T                                   (T: Quotazione)
 Q3 Black & Decker Corp.                   BDK
 Q3 Bristol-Myers Squibb                   (BMY: Quotazione)
 Q3 Broadcom                               (BRCM.O: Quotazione)
 Q3 Capital One Fincl. Corp.               (COF: Quotazione)
 Q3 Celgene Corp.                          (CELG.O: Quotazione)
 Q3 Danaher                                (DHR: Quotazione)
 Q3 Diamond Offshore Drilling              (DO: Quotazione)
 Q3 Eastman Chemical Co.                   (EMN: Quotazione)
 Q3 EMC Corp.                              EMC
 Q3 Federated Investors, Inc               (FII: Quotazione)
 Q3 Fifth Third Bancorp                    (FITB.O: Quotazione)
 Q3 Goodrich Corp.                         GR
 Q3 Huntington Bancshares                  (HBAN.O: Quotazione)
 Q3 IMS Health                             RX
 Q3 Janus Capital Grp                      (JNS: Quotazione)
 Q3 Juniper Networks                       JNPR.O
 Q3 Kimberly Clark                         (KMB: Quotazione)
 Q3 Laboratory Corp. of America            (LH: Quotazione)
 Q3 McDonald's Corp.                       (MCD: Quotazione)       
 Q3 Merck & Co.                            (MRK: Quotazione)
 Q3 Philip Morris Intl.                    (PM: Quotazione)
 Q3 ProLogis                               (PLD: Quotazione)
 Q3 Schering-Plough                        SGP
 Q3 Starwood Hotels & Resorts              HOT
 Q3 SunTrust                               (STI: Quotazione)
 Q3 The Dow Chemical Co.                   (DOW: Quotazione)
 Q3 The Hershey Co.                        (HSY: Quotazione)
 Q3 The New York Times Co.                 (NYT: Quotazione)
 Q3 Union Pacific                          (UNP: Quotazione)
 Q3 United Parcel Service                  (UPS: Quotazione)
 Q3 Xerox Corp.                            (XRX: Quotazione)
 