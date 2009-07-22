Wall Street - Trimestrali 22/7 con Morgan Stanley, Boeing, Pepsi
NEW YORK, 22 luglio (Reuters) - Di seguito le trimestrali delle principali società componenti l'S&P 500 .SPX attese oggi:
Q2 Allegheny Tech (ATI: Quotazione)
Q2 Altria Group (MO: Quotazione)
Q2 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK: Quotazione)
Q2 C.R. Bard (BCR: Quotazione)
Q2 Citrix Systems (CTXS.O: Quotazione)
Q2 eBay (EBAY.O: Quotazione)
Q2 Eli Lilly (LLY: Quotazione)
Q2 Equifax (EFX: Quotazione)
Q2 Genzyme Corporation GENZ.O
Q2 Illinois Tool Works (ITW: Quotazione)
Q2 Morgan Stanley (MS: Quotazione)
Q2 Northern Trust (NTRS.O: Quotazione)
Q2 PepsiCo (PEP: Quotazione)
Q2 Pfizer (PFE: Quotazione)
Q2 SanDisk SNDK.O
Q2 SunTrust (STI: Quotazione)
Q2 Boeing (BA: Quotazione)
Q2 US Bancorp (USB: Quotazione)
Q2 Wells Fargo (WFC: Quotazione)
Q2 Whirlpool (WHR: Quotazione)
Q3 Air Products and Chemicals (APD: Quotazione)
Q3 Qualcomm (QCOM.O: Quotazione)
