Wall Street - Trimestrali del 16 gennaio, con Goldman Sachs

16 gennaio (Reuters) - Di seguito, le società comprese nell'indice S&P 500 che presenteranno oggi i risultati del trimestre: ORA SOCIETA' E PERIODO SIMBOLO BMO Q4 2014 Comerica Inc CMA BMO Q4 2014 Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS BMO Q4 2014 PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC BMO Q4 2014 SunTrust Banks Inc STI NB: BMO= before market opening; AMC= after market close