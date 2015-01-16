lunedì 26 dicembre 2016 07:37
Wall Street - Trimestrali del 16 gennaio, con Goldman Sachs

venerdì 16 gennaio 2015 12:39
 
16 gennaio (Reuters) - Di seguito, le società comprese
nell'indice S&P 500 che presenteranno oggi i risultati del
trimestre:
                                                          
ORA    SOCIETA' E PERIODO                        SIMBOLO 
BMO    Q4 2014 Comerica Inc                      CMA
BMO    Q4 2014 Goldman Sachs Group Inc           GS
BMO    Q4 2014 PNC Financial Services Group Inc  PNC
BMO    Q4 2014 SunTrust Banks Inc                STI
    
    NB: BMO= before market opening; AMC= after market close
    
    
