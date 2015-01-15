Wall Street - Trimestrali 15 gennaio, con BofA, Citigroup, Intel

15 gennaio (Reuters) - Di seguito, le società comprese nell'indice S&P 500 che presenteranno oggi i risultati del trimestre: ORA SOCIETA' E PERIODO SIMBOLO 12:00 Q4 2014 Bank of America Corp BAC AMC Q4 2014 BlackRock Inc BLK BMO Q4 2014 Citigroup Inc C BMO Q4 2014 Fastenal Co FAST.O AMC Q4 2014 Intel Corp INTC.O BMO Q4 2014 Lennar Corp LEN AMC Q4 2014 People's United Financial Inc PBCT.O BMO Q4 2014 PPG Industries Inc PPG BMO Q4 2014 Charles Schwab Corp SCHW AMC Q4 2014 Schlumberger NV SLB NB: BMO= before market opening; AMC= after market close Sul sito www.reuters.it altre notizie Reuters in italiano Le top news anche su www.twitter.com/reuters_italia