Wall Street - Trimestrali 15 gennaio, con BofA, Citigroup, Intel

giovedì 15 gennaio 2015 11:26
 
[-] Testo [+] 

15 gennaio (Reuters) - Di seguito, le società comprese
nell'indice S&P 500 che presenteranno oggi i risultati del
trimestre:
                                                          
ORA    SOCIETA' E PERIODO                        SIMBOLO 
12:00  Q4 2014 Bank of America Corp              BAC
AMC    Q4 2014 BlackRock Inc                     BLK
BMO    Q4 2014 Citigroup Inc                     C
BMO    Q4 2014 Fastenal Co                       FAST.O
AMC    Q4 2014 Intel Corp                        INTC.O
BMO    Q4 2014 Lennar Corp                       LEN
AMC    Q4 2014 People's United Financial Inc     PBCT.O
BMO    Q4 2014 PPG Industries Inc                PPG
BMO    Q4 2014 Charles Schwab Corp               SCHW
AMC    Q4 2014 Schlumberger NV                   SLB    
    
    NB: BMO= before market opening; AMC= after market close
    
    
