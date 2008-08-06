lunedì 26 dicembre 2016 11:22
Wall Street - Trimestrali 6/8 con Freddie Mac, Time Warner

mercoledì 6 agosto 2008 10:48
 
 NEW YORK, 6 agosto (Reuters) - Di seguito le trimestrali
delle società componenti l'indice S&P 500 .SPX attese oggi:
 

 American Intl. Group Q2                   (AIG: Quotazione)
 CenterPoint Energy Q2                     (CNP: Quotazione)
 Cincinnati Financial Corp Q2              (CINF.O: Quotazione)
 Devon Energy Corp Q2                      (DVN: Quotazione)
 El Paso Corp Q2                           EP
 Freddie Mac Q2                            FRE
 Hospira Q2                                (HSP: Quotazione)
 Integrys Energy Group Q2                  TEG
 Marsh & McLennan Co. Q2                   (MMC: Quotazione)
 Mylan Q2                                  MYL
 PG&E Corp Q2                              (PCG: Quotazione)
 Polo Ralph Lauren Corp Q1                  (RL: Quotazione)
 Qwest Comm. Intl. Q2                      (Q: Quotazione)
 RR Donnelley & Sons Co Q2                 (RRD: Quotazione)
 Spectra Energy Corp Q2                    (SE: Quotazione)
 Sprint Nextel Corp Q2                     (S: Quotazione)
 Sunoco Q2                                 (SUN: Quotazione)
 Time Warner Q2                            (TWX: Quotazione)
 Transocean Q2                             (RIG: Quotazione)
 Verisign Q2                               (VRSN.O: Quotazione)
 Watson Pharma.s Q2                        WPI
 