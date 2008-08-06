Wall Street - Trimestrali 6/8 con Freddie Mac, Time Warner
NEW YORK, 6 agosto (Reuters) - Di seguito le trimestrali delle società componenti l'indice S&P 500 .SPX attese oggi:
American Intl. Group Q2 (AIG: Quotazione)
CenterPoint Energy Q2 (CNP: Quotazione)
Cincinnati Financial Corp Q2 (CINF.O: Quotazione)
Devon Energy Corp Q2 (DVN: Quotazione)
El Paso Corp Q2 EP
Freddie Mac Q2 FRE
Hospira Q2 (HSP: Quotazione)
Integrys Energy Group Q2 TEG
Marsh & McLennan Co. Q2 (MMC: Quotazione)
Mylan Q2 MYL
PG&E Corp Q2 (PCG: Quotazione)
Polo Ralph Lauren Corp Q1 (RL: Quotazione)
Qwest Comm. Intl. Q2 (Q: Quotazione)
RR Donnelley & Sons Co Q2 (RRD: Quotazione)
Spectra Energy Corp Q2 (SE: Quotazione)
Sprint Nextel Corp Q2 (S: Quotazione)
Sunoco Q2 (SUN: Quotazione)
Time Warner Q2 (TWX: Quotazione)
Transocean Q2 (RIG: Quotazione)
Verisign Q2 (VRSN.O: Quotazione)
Watson Pharma.s Q2 WPI
