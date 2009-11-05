Wall Street - Trimestrali 5 novembre con Sara Lee, Starbucks
NEW YORK, 5 novembre (Reuters) - Di seguito l'elenco delle trimestrali di società componenti l'indice S&P 500 .SPX attese oggi:
Q3 CVS Caremark Corp. (CVS: Quotazione)
Q1 Cardinal Health (CAH: Quotazione)
Q1 JDSU JDSU.O
Q1 Sara Lee SLE
Q3 CBS Corp. (CBS: Quotazione)
Q3 CenturyTel (CTL: Quotazione)
Q3 CIGNA (CI: Quotazione)
Q3 Denbury Resources (DNR: Quotazione)
Q3 Dr Pepper Snapple Grp (DPS: Quotazione)
Q3 EOG Resources (EOG: Quotazione)
Q3 Integrys Energy Grp TEG
Q3 King Pharma.s KG
Q3 Kodiak Oil & Gas corp (KOG: Quotazione)
Q3 MetroPCS Comm. PCS
Q3 Millipore Corp. MIL
Q3 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc SNI
Q3 Spectra Energy (SE: Quotazione)
Q3 Sunoco (SUN: Quotazione)
Q3 Teradata (TDC: Quotazione)
Q3 The DIRECTV Grp DTV.O
Q3 The NASDAQ OMX Grp (NDAQ.O: Quotazione)
Q3 Time Warner Cable TWC
Q3 VeriSign (VRSN.O: Quotazione)
Q3 NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA.O: Quotazione)
Q4 Intl. Game Tech. (IGT: Quotazione)
Q4 Starbucks (SBUX.O: Quotazione)
