lunedì 26 dicembre 2016 10:39
Siete qui: Home > Finanza e Investimenti > Mercati > Mercati Mondiali > Articolo
Home
Finanza e Investimenti
Notizie
Mercati
Mercati Mondiali
Bond
Società Quotate
Fondi
Valute
Ultime Notizie
Video
Prodotti e servizi
Support
Servizi Dai Partner
Careers Centre
Informazioni sulla società

Wall Street - Trimestrali 5 novembre con Sara Lee, Starbucks

giovedì 5 novembre 2009 11:07
 
[-] Testo [+] 

 NEW YORK, 5 novembre (Reuters) - Di seguito l'elenco delle
trimestrali di società componenti l'indice S&P 500 .SPX attese
oggi:
 

 Q3 CVS Caremark Corp.                     (CVS: Quotazione) 
 Q1 Cardinal Health                        (CAH: Quotazione) 
 Q1 JDSU                                   JDSU.O
 Q1 Sara Lee                               SLE
 Q3 CBS Corp.                              (CBS: Quotazione)
 Q3 CenturyTel                             (CTL: Quotazione)
 Q3 CIGNA                                  (CI: Quotazione)
 Q3 Denbury Resources                      (DNR: Quotazione)
 Q3 Dr Pepper Snapple Grp                  (DPS: Quotazione)
 Q3 EOG Resources                          (EOG: Quotazione)
 Q3 Integrys Energy Grp                    TEG
 Q3 King Pharma.s                          KG
 Q3 Kodiak Oil & Gas corp                  (KOG: Quotazione)
 Q3 MetroPCS Comm.                         PCS
 Q3 Millipore Corp.                        MIL
 Q3 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc       SNI
 Q3 Spectra Energy                         (SE: Quotazione)
 Q3 Sunoco                                 (SUN: Quotazione)
 Q3 Teradata                               (TDC: Quotazione)
 Q3 The DIRECTV Grp                        DTV.O
 Q3 The NASDAQ OMX Grp                     (NDAQ.O: Quotazione)
 Q3 Time Warner Cable                      TWC 
 Q3 VeriSign                               (VRSN.O: Quotazione)
 Q3 NVIDIA Corp.                           (NVDA.O: Quotazione)
 Q4 Intl. Game Tech.                       (IGT: Quotazione) 
 Q4 Starbucks                              (SBUX.O: Quotazione)
 