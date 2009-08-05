lunedì 26 dicembre 2016 10:49
Siete qui: Home > Finanza e Investimenti > Mercati > Mercati Mondiali > Articolo
Home
Finanza e Investimenti
Notizie
Mercati
Mercati Mondiali
Bond
Società Quotate
Fondi
Valute
Ultime Notizie
Video
Prodotti e servizi
Support
Servizi Dai Partner
Careers Centre
Informazioni sulla società

Wall Street -Trimestrali 5/8 con Procter & Gamble, Cisco Systems

mercoledì 5 agosto 2009 10:36
 
[-] Testo [+] 

 NEW YORK, 5 agosto (Reuters) - Di seguito alcune delle
trimestrali di società componenti l'S&P 500 .SPX attese oggi:
 

    Q2 Baker Hughes Incorporated     (BHI: Quotazione)
    Q2 CenterPoint Energy            (CNP: Quotazione)
    Q2 Dean Foods                    (DF: Quotazione)
    Q2 Devon Energy Corporation      (DVN: Quotazione)
    Q2 Health Care REIT              (HCN: Quotazione)
    Q2 Intl. Flavors & Fragrances    (IFF: Quotazione)
    Q2 Marsh & McLennan              (MMC: Quotazione)
    Q2 Murphy Oil Corporation        (MUR: Quotazione)
    Q2 Northeast Utilities           NU
    Q2 PG&E Corporation              (PCG: Quotazione)
    Q1 Polo Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL: Quotazione)
    Q2 Prudential Financial          (PRU: Quotazione)
    Q2 Quanta Services               (PWR: Quotazione)
    Q2 RR Donnelley                  (RRD: Quotazione)
    Q2 Sunoco                        (SUN: Quotazione)
    Q2 The Allstate Corporation      (ALL: Quotazione)
    Q2 XTO Energy Inc.               
    Q4 Cisco Systems                 (CSCO.O: Quotazione)
    Q4 News Corporation              (NWSA.O: Quotazione)
    Q4 Procter & Gamble              (PG: Quotazione)
 