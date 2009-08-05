Wall Street -Trimestrali 5/8 con Procter & Gamble, Cisco Systems
NEW YORK, 5 agosto (Reuters) - Di seguito alcune delle trimestrali di società componenti l'S&P 500 .SPX attese oggi:
Q2 Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI: Quotazione)
Q2 CenterPoint Energy (CNP: Quotazione)
Q2 Dean Foods (DF: Quotazione)
Q2 Devon Energy Corporation (DVN: Quotazione)
Q2 Health Care REIT (HCN: Quotazione)
Q2 Intl. Flavors & Fragrances (IFF: Quotazione)
Q2 Marsh & McLennan (MMC: Quotazione)
Q2 Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR: Quotazione)
Q2 Northeast Utilities NU
Q2 PG&E Corporation (PCG: Quotazione)
Q1 Polo Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL: Quotazione)
Q2 Prudential Financial (PRU: Quotazione)
Q2 Quanta Services (PWR: Quotazione)
Q2 RR Donnelley (RRD: Quotazione)
Q2 Sunoco (SUN: Quotazione)
Q2 The Allstate Corporation (ALL: Quotazione)
Q2 XTO Energy Inc.
Q4 Cisco Systems (CSCO.O: Quotazione)
Q4 News Corporation (NWSA.O: Quotazione)
Q4 Procter & Gamble (PG: Quotazione)
© Thomson Reuters 2016 Tutti i diritti assegna a Reuters.