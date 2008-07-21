Wall Street - Trimestrali 21/7 con Apple, Bank of America
NEW YORK, 21 luglio (Reuters) - Di seguito le trimestrali delle società componenti dell'indice S&P 500 .SPX attese oggi:
Apple Inc Q3 AAPL
Bank of America Corp Q2 (BAC: Quotazione)
Boston Scientific Corp Q2 (BSX: Quotazione)
Equifax Inc Q2 (EFX: Quotazione)
Hasbro Inc Q2 HAS
Hercules Inc Q2 HPC
IMS Health Inc Q2 RX
Merck & Co Inc Q2 (MRK: Quotazione)
QLogic Corp Q1 QLGC
SanDisk Corp Q2 SNDK
Schering Plough Corp Q2 SGP
Texas Instruments Inc Q2 TXN
Weatherford Intl. Ltd Q2 (WFT: Quotazione)
