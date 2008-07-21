lunedì 26 dicembre 2016 11:24
Wall Street - Trimestrali 21/7 con Apple, Bank of America

lunedì 21 luglio 2008 12:42
 
   NEW YORK, 21 luglio (Reuters) - Di seguito le trimestrali
delle società componenti dell'indice S&P 500 .SPX attese oggi:
 

 Apple Inc Q3                        AAPL
 Bank of America Corp Q2             (BAC: Quotazione)
 Boston Scientific Corp Q2           (BSX: Quotazione)
 Equifax Inc Q2                      (EFX: Quotazione)
 Hasbro Inc Q2                       HAS
 Hercules Inc Q2                     HPC
 IMS Health Inc Q2                   RX
 Merck & Co Inc Q2                   (MRK: Quotazione)
 QLogic Corp Q1                      QLGC
 SanDisk Corp Q2                     SNDK
 Schering Plough Corp Q2             SGP
 Texas Instruments Inc Q2            TXN
 Weatherford Intl. Ltd Q2            (WFT: Quotazione)
 