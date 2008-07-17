Wall Street - Trimestrali 17/7 con Merrill Lynch,JPMorgan,Google
NEW YORK, 17 luglio (Reuters) - Di seguito, le trimestrali delle società componenti dell'indice S&P 500 .SPX attese oggi:
Advanced Micro Devices Inc Q2 AMD
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Q2 (BK: Quotazione)
Baxter Intl. Inc Q2 (BAX: Quotazione)
BB&T Corp Q2 (BBT: Quotazione)
Capital One Financial Corp Q2 (COF: Quotazione)
CIT Group Inc Q2 (CIT: Quotazione)
Coca-Cola Co Q2 (KO: Quotazione)
Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc Q2 CCE
Comerica Inc Q2 (CMA: Quotazione)
Danaher Corp Q2 (DHR: Quotazione)
Genuine Parts Co Q2 (GPC: Quotazione)
Gilead Sciences Inc Q2 (GILD.O: Quotazione)
Google Inc Q2 (GOOG.O: Quotazione)
Harley-Davidson Inc Q2 (HOG: Quotazione)
Huntington Bancshares Inc Q2 (HBAN.O: Quotazione)
Illinois Tool Works Inc Q2 (ITW: Quotazione)
Intl. Business Machines Corp Q2 (IBM: Quotazione)
Intl. Game Tech. Q3 (IGT: Quotazione)
Johnson Controls Inc Q3 (JCI: Quotazione)
JPMorgan Chase & Co Q2 (JPM: Quotazione)
Leggett & Platt Inc Q2 (LEG: Quotazione)
Merrill Lynch & Co Inc Q2 MER
MGIC Investment Corp Q2 (MTG: Quotazione)
Microsoft Corp Q4 (MSFT.O: Quotazione)
Nucor Corp Q2 (NUE: Quotazione)
PNC Financial Services Group Inc Q2 (PNC: Quotazione)
PPG Industries Inc Q2 (PPG: Quotazione)
Safeway Inc Q2 SWY
Sherwin-Williams Co Q2 (SHW: Quotazione)
Stryker Corp Q2 (SYK: Quotazione)
Textron Inc Q2 (TXT: Quotazione)
United Tech. Corp Q2 (UTX: Quotazione)
Zions Bancorp Q2 (ZION.O: Quotazione)
© Thomson Reuters 2016 Tutti i diritti assegna a Reuters.