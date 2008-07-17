lunedì 26 dicembre 2016 11:24
Wall Street - Trimestrali 17/7 con Merrill Lynch,JPMorgan,Google

giovedì 17 luglio 2008 10:40
 
 NEW YORK, 17 luglio (Reuters) - Di seguito, le trimestrali
delle società componenti dell'indice S&P 500 .SPX attese oggi:
 Advanced Micro Devices Inc Q2             AMD
 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Q2           (BK: Quotazione)
 Baxter Intl. Inc Q2                       (BAX: Quotazione)
 BB&T Corp Q2                              (BBT: Quotazione)
 Capital One Financial Corp Q2             (COF: Quotazione)
 CIT Group Inc Q2                          (CIT: Quotazione)
 Coca-Cola Co Q2                           (KO: Quotazione)
 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc Q2              CCE
 Comerica Inc Q2                           (CMA: Quotazione)
 Danaher Corp Q2                           (DHR: Quotazione)
 Genuine Parts Co Q2                       (GPC: Quotazione)
 Gilead Sciences Inc Q2                    (GILD.O: Quotazione)
 Google Inc Q2                             (GOOG.O: Quotazione)
 Harley-Davidson Inc Q2                    (HOG: Quotazione)
 Huntington Bancshares Inc Q2              (HBAN.O: Quotazione)
 Illinois Tool Works Inc Q2                (ITW: Quotazione)
 Intl. Business Machines Corp Q2           (IBM: Quotazione)
 Intl. Game Tech. Q3                       (IGT: Quotazione)
 Johnson Controls Inc Q3                   (JCI: Quotazione)
 JPMorgan Chase & Co Q2                    (JPM: Quotazione)
 Leggett & Platt Inc Q2                    (LEG: Quotazione)
 Merrill Lynch & Co Inc Q2                 MER
 MGIC Investment Corp Q2                   (MTG: Quotazione)
 Microsoft Corp Q4                         (MSFT.O: Quotazione)
 Nucor Corp Q2                             (NUE: Quotazione)
 PNC Financial Services Group Inc Q2       (PNC: Quotazione)
 PPG Industries Inc Q2                     (PPG: Quotazione)
 Safeway Inc Q2                            SWY
 Sherwin-Williams Co Q2                    (SHW: Quotazione)
 Stryker Corp Q2                           (SYK: Quotazione)
 Textron Inc Q2                            (TXT: Quotazione)
 United Tech. Corp Q2                      (UTX: Quotazione)
 Zions Bancorp Q2                          (ZION.O: Quotazione)
 