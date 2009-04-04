PRESS DIGEST - British business - April 4

The Times

GOODWIN SPURNS HAMPTON APPROACH OVER PENSION

Sir Fred Goodwin is not considering giving up some of his 703,000 pounds a year pension entitlement despite comments made by the chairman of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L: Quotazione). Sir Philip Hampton had told investors at the bank's annual meeting that he had suggested Goodwin take a reduction, adding that "it is something that he has been thinking about and he continues to do so". However, a friend of Goodwin spurned Hampton's approach on Friday night, saying that there had been no change to Goodwin's stance on the issue.

EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK PREPARES TO GIVE GREEN LIGHT FOR CARMAKERS' FINANCING PLAN

The European Investment Bank is to determine on Tuesday whether to award 500 million euros to Jaguar Land Rover and Nissan's Sunderland factory for green technology development. The loans, which will be underwritten by the government, represent the first awards from a 2.3 billion pounds support package for the British car industry announced by Business Secretary Lord Mandelson in January. Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Indian group Tata, has asked for an additional 500 million pounds in loan guarantees from the government for its operations in the West Midlands and on Merseyside but a decision is not yet imminent.

The Daily Telegraph

EX-HBOS CHIEF GIVES UP ONE MILLION POUNDS REDUNDANCY

HBOS HAL_pa.L has revealed that former chief executive Andy Hornby waived a 1.03 million pounds pay-off, leaving the troubled bank with no more than his statutory minimum redundancy of 2,970 pounds. Hornby and former chairman Lord Stevenson were the only directors to give up their pay-offs. Peter Cummings, the ex-head of the loss-making corporate bank, picked up 702,080 pounds, including 27,080 pounds in statutory redundancy. The 54-year-old executive, who also received a 700,000 pounds pension top-up, waived a contractual 1.32 million bonus, which meant he "received in total less than his legal entitlements", the bank said.