PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 22

May 22 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* CVS Health Corporation has agreed to buy Omnicare , a publicly traded company based in Cincinnati for $12.7 billion, including debt. (nyti.ms/1PzYgtw)

* Telecom Italia said on Thursday that it planned to sell up to 40 percent of its wireless telecommunications tower unit, Infrastructure Wireless Italiane, in an initial public offering in Milan. (nyti.ms/1dnZ97G)

* Hewlett-Packard reported continued declines in profit and sales on Thursday as it prepared to split into two companies later this year. (nyti.ms/1BfgIf5)