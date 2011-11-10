PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 10

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Investors stampeded out of Italian bonds, sparking a broader decline across global markets.

* Zygna, the video game maker, which is expected to go public soon, has demanded that some employees give back restricted shares under threat of dismissal.

* Penn State's Board of Trustees said it had dismissed coach Joe Paterno and decided Graham Spanier, the school's president, should step down in the wake of a child sex-abuse scandal at the school.

* Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley , which became bank-holding companies to help them survive the financial crisis, are considering an accounting change that would make them look even more like a traditional bank.

* A federal judge sharply questioned the Securities and Exchange Commission about why it didn't force Citigroup to admit to "what the facts are" before the agency agreed to settle a mortgage-bond case.

* The EPA is set to make final new air-pollution standards for coal-fired power plants by mid-December, sparking disagreement among power companies about how quickly aging coal plants need to be pushed offline.

* For Sprint Nextel Corp , a little-known government program that subsidizes cellphone service for low-income customers is an important driver of subscriber growth.