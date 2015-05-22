domenica 25 dicembre 2016 14:24
Siete qui: Home > Finanza e Investimenti > Notizie > IPO Notizie > Articolo
Home
Finanza e Investimenti
Notizie
Società Italiane
Società Estere
Macroeconomia
IPO Notizie
Mercati
Società Quotate
Fondi
Valute
Ultime Notizie
Video
Prodotti e servizi
Support
Servizi Dai Partner
Careers Centre
Informazioni sulla società

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 22

venerdì 22 maggio 2015 06:37
 
[-] Testo [+]

May 22 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* CVS Health Corporation has agreed to buy Omnicare , a publicly traded company based in Cincinnati for $12.7 billion, including debt. (nyti.ms/1PzYgtw)

* Telecom Italia said on Thursday that it planned to sell up to 40 percent of its wireless telecommunications tower unit, Infrastructure Wireless Italiane, in an initial public offering in Milan. (nyti.ms/1dnZ97G)

* Hewlett-Packard reported continued declines in profit and sales on Thursday as it prepared to split into two companies later this year. (nyti.ms/1BfgIf5)

* The U.S. Senate will now vote on a series of amendments, some highly controversial, before a final vote on President Obama's ambitious trade agenda.(nyti.ms/1ISoPoo)   Continua...
 

AGGIORNAMENTO

  • Italy
  • US
  • UK
  • Europe
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 22 | Notizie | IPO Notizie | Reuters.com
    chart
  • FTSEMIB
    19,345.02
    +1.17%
  • FTSE Italia All-Share Index
    21,005.76
    +1.00%
  • Euronext 100
    930.17
    +0.14%