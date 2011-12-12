PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* European governments and investors await a verdict on last week's summit accord from the one institution they believe can halt the euro zone's debt spiral: the ECB.

* The private security contractor long overshadowed by its original name, Blackwater, on Monday will rechristen itself Academi, ditching its former name, XE Services.

* Abbott Laboratories is paying $400 million to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. for rights to molecules showing early promise treating chronic diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis, the companies said Sunday.

* The circumstances surrounding the deletion of a missing girl's voice mails in the spring of 2002-a key part of the phone-hacking scandal that has engulfed News Corp this year-are now in question as new evidence emerges in a U.K. police investigation.

* Bud is coming to network reality TV. "Bud United presents: The Big Time" will air Saturday afternoons on ABC for seven weeks, starting Jan. 21, as part of a push by Anheuser-Busch InBev NV to build more buzz around its flagship Budweiser brand.

* General Motors Co could be in for a lengthy investigation over why the batteries on several Chevrolet Volt cars caught fire, potentially hurting sales of the plug-in vehicle.

* Some walnut growers have challenged Diamond Foods Inc's explanation of mysterious payments to them, further tangling an accounting question that has delayed the snack maker's planned $2.35 billion acquisition of Pringles from Procter & Gamble Co.

* With the Indian government backtracking from retail liberalization, retailers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Tesco PLC are retooling their plans.