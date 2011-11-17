PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 17

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* European banks are devising complex and potentially risky new deals that enable them to continue borrowing from the ECB.

* China and Russia are resisting a push by the U.S. and Europe to censure Iran before the U.N. for alleged nuclear-weapons work.

* Federal prosecutors in Chicago and New York have issued subpoenas in the probe of the collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd .

* In the latest sign of jittery markets racked by hair-trigger selling, investors took fright at a credit-firm report that contained little new information but warned of escalating risks facing U.S. banks in the European debt crisis.

* General Electric Co is set to announce a $1 billion investment in software development as it seeks to make many of its products smarter and more profitable, as well as developing products capable of solving problems for customers.

* The sale of an oil pipeline running from Oklahoma to Texas upended U.S. energy markets Wednesday, sending the price of crude surging above $100 a barrel as America copes with the promise and pitfalls of its new energy boom.

* A year ago this week, Kayak Software Corp, the travel website, filed documents for an initial public offering. But Kayak has sat on the IPO tarmac.