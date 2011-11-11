domenica 25 dicembre 2016 15:19
Siete qui: Home > Finanza e Investimenti > Notizie > IPO Notizie > Articolo
Home
Finanza e Investimenti
Notizie
Società Italiane
Società Estere
Macroeconomia
IPO Notizie
Mercati
Società Quotate
Fondi
Valute
Ultime Notizie
Video
Prodotti e servizi
Support
Servizi Dai Partner
Careers Centre
Informazioni sulla società

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 11

venerdì 11 novembre 2011 07:21
 
[-] Testo [+]

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Obama administration has quietly drawn up plans to provide a key Persian Gulf ally with thousands of advanced "bunker-buster" bombs, part of a stepped-up U.S. effort to build a coalition to counter Iran.

* Regulators searching for MF Global's missing $600 million say the hunt is being hobbled by the poor condition of the firm's records.

* HTML5 allows Internet browsers to display jazzed-up images and effects that react to users' actions, delivering game-like interactivity without installing additional software.

* The Obama administration will seek to reroute a portion of a proposed oil pipeline, delaying until after the 2012 election a decision on the divisive issue.

* Oil-drilling contractor Nabors Industries Ltd said the SEC is investigating executive perks, including personal flights on company jets.

* Concerns are rising that the Federal Housing Administration could run out money if the economy doesn't recover soon.

* Blum Capital's investments in for-profit education companies, a highflying real-estate firm and other stocks helped make a fortune for the firm's founder. But Richard Blum is on a serious losing streak.

* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services rattled investors Thursday after erroneously alerting some subscribers to a downgrade of France's debt from triple-A even though it had taken no such action.   Continua...
 

AGGIORNAMENTO

  • Italy
  • US
  • UK
  • Europe
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 11 | Notizie | IPO Notizie | Reuters.com
    chart
  • FTSEMIB
    19,345.02
    +1.17%
  • FTSE Italia All-Share Index
    21,005.76
    +1.00%
  • Euronext 100
    930.17
    +0.14%