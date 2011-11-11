PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 11

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Obama administration has quietly drawn up plans to provide a key Persian Gulf ally with thousands of advanced "bunker-buster" bombs, part of a stepped-up U.S. effort to build a coalition to counter Iran.

* Regulators searching for MF Global's missing $600 million say the hunt is being hobbled by the poor condition of the firm's records.

* HTML5 allows Internet browsers to display jazzed-up images and effects that react to users' actions, delivering game-like interactivity without installing additional software.

* The Obama administration will seek to reroute a portion of a proposed oil pipeline, delaying until after the 2012 election a decision on the divisive issue.

* Oil-drilling contractor Nabors Industries Ltd said the SEC is investigating executive perks, including personal flights on company jets.

* Concerns are rising that the Federal Housing Administration could run out money if the economy doesn't recover soon.

* Blum Capital's investments in for-profit education companies, a highflying real-estate firm and other stocks helped make a fortune for the firm's founder. But Richard Blum is on a serious losing streak.