Prada narrows HK IPO price range to HK$39.50-42.25/share - IFR

giovedì 16 giugno 2011 07:07
 
HONG KONG, June 16 (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Prada SpA has narrowed the price range for its Hong Kong initial public offering to HK$39.50-42.25 per share, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Prada had earlier set an indicative range of HK$36.5-48 per share, seeking to raise up to $2.6 billion. . The IPO is scheduled to be priced on Friday. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)

 

