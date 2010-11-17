UPDATE 1-Fiat CEO: Chrysler still gearing up for 2011 IPO

* GM IPO bodes well for Chrysler's

* Early discussions held on re-financing

* Ferrari not for sale (Adds details on Ferrari, financing, CEO's comments) B y Bernie Woodall

LOS ANGELES, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The success of General Motors Co's IPO, potentially the largest U.S. offering ever, bodes well for Chrysler's own envisioned share sale, Fiat SpA CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.

But the Italian executive told Reuters the strong take-up for the landmark IPO did not change the timing of Chrysler's public debut, which he reaffirmed was still set for the second half of 2011.

Chrysler was on the brink of liquidation in 2009 before a U.S. government-funded bankruptcy slashed its operating costs and handed majority ownership to a union-affiliated trust fund and management control to Fiat, Europe's sixth largest car maker.

"It will give us the logistics of what this market is looking for, as far as pricing expectations," Marchionne said in a brief interview on the sidelines of the launch of Chrysler's flagship showroom in downtown Los Angeles.

"This will give us a great, great precursor for the Chrysler IPO. I'm delighted, it couldn't have gone better."